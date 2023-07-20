BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 54 years ago, humanity first set foot on the moon, with the successful landing of Apollo 11. Here are some things you may or may not have known about the monumental event in history:
- July 16, 1969 (or as Buffalonians know it, 716 Day) was the launch date of Apollo 11. It wasn’t until four days later (July 20) that lunar module Eagle landed on the Moon.
- When the Eagle landed, there was only 30 seconds’ worth of fuel left.
- Neil Armstrong was the first man to ever set foot on the moon, but he wasn’t the first American in space. Alan Shepard took part in a sub-orbital flight on May 5, 1961. The month prior, Soviet Union cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space when he orbited the Earth in the Vostok capsule.
- Armstrong and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin spent 2.5 hours exploring the surface of the Moon, spending more than 21 hours on the surface, overall.
- Armstrong’s music of choice in his capsule was something the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum describes as “spacey:” that of a theramin. If you don’t know what that is, click/tap here for an example.
- The moon is 4.6 billion years old, according to a 2019 interview with University at Buffalo Department of Geology associate professor Tracy Gregg. “In many ways, it’s Earth’s opposite,” Gregg says, noting it is “pretty much devoid of water.”
- Humans weren’t the first “earthlings” to go on an orbital spaceflight. Man’s best friend did it first. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2 in November 1957. The spacecraft carried Laika, who NASA says became the first animal to orbit the Earth. The dog is believed to have only survived a few hours after reaching orbit.
- There were animals in space before Laika. Royal Museums Greenwich says that in the 40s and 50s, both the Soviet Union and the United States “sent numerous species of animals into space, including monkeys, mice and dogs.” These were sub-orbital flights, meaning the flights did not orbit Earth.
Latest Posts
- 8 facts about space and the first human mission to the moon
- Man’s ashes left in NYC taxi for 2 days before being returned to family
- Man sentenced for throwing pipe bomb into Eden home
- VW develops EV wireless charging, shows range-boosting materials research
- Powerball Jackpot winner: The steps the state will take to prove the ticket is real
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.