(NEXSTAR)--Fake coronavirus news is rampant across social media, and now Facebook is taking more aggressive action to try to limit it. According to CBSNews, The tech giant will soon let users know if they interact with misinformation related to the pandemic on the site.

Users will soon be sent notifications informing them if they have “liked,” reacted to or commented on dangerous or false claims about COVID-19 after the post has been removed by moderators. The alert will also direct users to a World Health Organization (WHO) site debunking myths about the virus.