PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles, one of France’s most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday because of a security scare for the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

The former royal palace’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding.”

Following a police inspection, the palace was cleared to reopen in the afternoon, National Police said.

The palace as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris were also evacuated on Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

France stepped up its terror alert level in the wake of the school attack in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.

The vast Versailles palace was the home of King Louis XVI before his decapitation during the French Revolution. It will be one of the venues for the Paris Olympics next year, hosting horse riding.