Australian government dropping food after wildfires burn natural resources

(WIVB) — As crews continue to battle devastating wildfires in Australia, the government is now using food drops to help save starving wildlife.

Helicopters are dropping thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes in a national park where fires have burned the wallabies’ natural food sources.

The food drops will continue until officials are sure the animals can find their own food and water.

Some wildlife experts estimate up to one billion animals have died or been impacted by the wildfires.

The Australian government is pledging $50 million for a wildlife recovery program.

The wildfires have been burning since September, destroying more than 2,000 homes and scorching an area larger than the state of Indiana.