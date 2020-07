(WIVB) – Attention animal lovers- this new underwater hotel suite might be perfect for you.

Belgium’s Pairi Daiza Resort is located at a zoo, and they’re now offering an underwater room called “The Walrus House” with up-close views of the zoo’s walrus tank.

Prices start at about $150 per person per night.

The award-winning resort also has suites overlooking polar bears, wolves, and Siberian tigers.