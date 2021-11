ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- With a cold, steady rain coming down at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts brought the heat in the form of running back Jonathan Taylor who rushed all over the Bills defense in the Colts' 41-15 win over Buffalo.

The first half has not been kind to the Bills ever since the bye week, but on Sunday, it wasn't only the Buffalo offense that was struggling.