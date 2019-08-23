Despite recent agreement Rwanda says no travel to Uganda

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda says its citizens are not allowed yet to travel to Uganda despite a deal reached between leaders of the two countries on Wednesday in Angolan capital. The leaders agreed to resume “as soon as possible” the cross-border activities including the movement of persons and goods.

Rwanda state minister for foreign affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe told Associated Press Friday Rwandans should still desist from travelling to Uganda because of safety concerns.

The minister said the travel advisory issued in February this year against travelling to Uganda will only be lifted after Ugandan leadership released hundreds of Rwandan citizens illegally arrested in Uganda.

Ugandan officials have made a counter-charge accusing Rwandan state agents of operating unlawfully in Uganda, including in the alleged abductions of Rwandan citizens wanted back home.