ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials at Erie Community College announced Tuesday that six program offerings with low enrollment will be canceled. In addition, 16 programs currently scheduled by the South and North campuses will be combined and hubbed at the North campus in an effort to reduce the footprint of the Orchard Park location.

The programs being cut include casino gaming machine repair technology, computer aided drafting and design technology, dental laboratory technology, graphic communications technology, web page design, and health information technology. ECC says the college will “teach out” students currently enrolled in those programs.

Multiple programs will still be taught at the Orchard Park South campus, the school announced, including automotive, architecture, communication, and IT programs. However, college officials warned that may change over time.

The release issued by the college indicates the changes are being made to create efficiencies and cost savings.

“Some changes might be necessary. But others might not make sense,” said Andrew Sako, president of the Faculty Federation at Erie Community College.

Sako said the college has given the union “basic information” regarding some deactivations on the South campus.

“A lot of what they’re proposing has to go through – and this is based on the Taylor Law – this would have to go through impact bargaining to see what the impact would be both on my members and the students.

FFECC represents hundreds of workers at the college. Sako said an impact bargaining session has been scheduled for Thursday.

“They’re obviously going to have to present any changes that would impact the work life of one of my members,” he added. “That could be anything from some kind of incentive to relocations.”

Despite ECC’s insistence that the South campus will stay open, Erie County Legislator John Mills has doubts about its future.

“ECC South, I can’t believe it’s going to stay open,” said Mills, who represents many of the county’s southtowns, including Orchard Park.

“I don’t see it. I hope it can sustain itself and still have a program where Southtowns residents can go to that school. But I’m not optimistic,” the Republican lawmaker added.

New York State, Erie County, and the Buffalo Bills continue to discuss a proposal by the team to build a new stadium across Abbott Road from the current one. That would bring it right up to the ECC campus, and potentially into it. Mills does not believe ECC South can remain open with a football stadium built in that location.

Peter Anderson, a spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, insisted Tuesday that the stadium negotiations represented a separate issue.

“It’s no secret that enrollment is down, particularly at the South campus, and many students are now able to learn online,” Anderson said in an email. “Fewer students reporting to class on-campus means less need for that physical space.

“Reductions in the size of the campus, as well as staff, are options that would save money and should be explored for the long-term health of SUNY Erie.”