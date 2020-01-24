France confirms 2 cases of virus from China, 1st in Europe

A box of masks imported from Japan sits inside a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Pharmacies in Wuhan are restricting customers to buying one mask at a time amid high demand and worries over an outbreak of a new coronavirus. The number of cases of the new virus has risen to over 400 in China and the death toll to 9, Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

(AP) — France has announced two cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first cases in Europe.

The two confirmed cases were announced Friday by the health minister, Agnes Buzyn.

She said that both of the sickened people had traveled to China.

The minister said she expects more cases.

She also believes that one reason why France is the first European country to have confirmed cases is that it has developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose the sickened.

One of people who caught the virus is hospitalized in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. The other is in Paris.