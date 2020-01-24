France confirms 2 cases of virus from China, 1st in Europe

(AP) — France has announced two cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first cases in Europe.
The two confirmed cases were announced Friday by the health minister, Agnes Buzyn.
She said that both of the sickened people had traveled to China.
The minister said she expects more cases.
She also believes that one reason why France is the first European country to have confirmed cases is that it has developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose the sickened.
One of people who caught the virus is hospitalized in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. The other is in Paris.