Frankfurt trains halted briefly after nearby bank robbery

An ICE train is seen on track 7 is seen in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. An eight-year-old boy was pushed on the rails there and died on Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Trains at Frankfurt’s main station, one of Germany’s busiest, were halted for about an hour on Friday after a robbery at a nearby bank set off a major police deployment.

Police tweeted than an unspecified number of people gained “unauthorized access to deposit boxes” at the bank and set off an alarm. They fled, and police fired at least one shot.

All trains to and from the station were halted. Police said later Friday that they had arrested three people, and railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that services were resuming.

No one was hurt at the bank, police said, and they also had no information that anyone was injured outside.

The incident comes four days after an 8-year-old boy was killed when a man pushed him and his mother in front of a train that was pulling into the station. An Eritrean man who lived in Switzerland is in custody in that case.