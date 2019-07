ITALY (WIVB)– Hundreds are remembering a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in Italy.

Mourners applauded as the casket of the Italian police officer arrived for his funeral near Naples.

The mass was held in the same church officer Mario Cerciello Rega was married six weeks ago.

He was stabbed to death last week in Rome while investigating a theft and a possible drug deal.

Two American teens are in custody accused of killing him.