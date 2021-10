ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Those who received their Covid-19 vaccine at VA hospitals have run into some issues when trying to utilize the New York State Excelsior app. John Steigler, from Cheektowaga, is one of them.

"I was on the state website, and I thought I was doing something wrong," said Steigler. "I finally called them up, and they said 'the reason you can't get it, or we don't recognize it is because you guys are vaccinated at the VA hospital.'"