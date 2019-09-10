Man says he’s visited more than 15,000 Starbucks stores

Breaking News
(WIVB) — Some people love Starbucks, but this guy’s hobby takes it to the extreme.

A man who calls himself “Winter” claims he has visited more than half of the Starbucks locations on the planet.

To put that in perspective, Starbucks just opened its 30,000th store in China.

When Winter started these multi-decade treks, which he refers to as “Starbucking,” there were only about 1,500 stores.

Since beginning his journeys back in 1997, he’s traveled across four continents to reach more than 15,000 destinations.

