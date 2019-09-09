Report: 14 dead aboard overturned bus in Morocco floods

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s state news agency says 14 people have been killed and 29 others injured when a bus overturned on a bridge amid flooding in south-central Morocco.

The MAP agency says authorities are still searching for any others missing, and they recovered three bodies on Monday morning.

The bus overturned Sunday near Errachidia, in a usually arid region hit by flooding after torrential rains.

It was traveling between the coastal city of Casablanca and Rissani, a town close to Morocco’s eastern border with Algeria.

MAP says the bus driver was initially listed among the missing but then turned himself in for treatment at a hospital on Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people in total were on the bus.