Roughly 1,200 Canadian GM workers to be temporarily laid off due to strike in US

OSHAWA, Ontario (CNN) — Some 1,200 General Motors (GM) workers in Canada are temporarily being laid off because of a strike by U.S. employees.

The company says the strike is affecting one line at the Oshawa assembly plant in Ontario that builds previous-generation pickups.

According to a statement, the issue is the supply of parts from the U.S.

About 50,000 American employees went on strike Sunday night — the nation’s largest unionized walkout in 12 years.

The strike is focused on pay and benefits, and the way GM uses temporary workers.

Officials were back at the negotiating table Wednesday, but there’s no sign the walkout will end quickly.