BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are one week away from celebrating Juneteenth nationwide, but before we get there, the leaders of Juneteenth Buffalo want you to be educated on the importance of the holiday itself.

Friday, June 10, the city will see the start of “Sankofa Days” with a ceremonial flag raising of the Pan-African flag outside of City Hall.

Sankofa is a Ghanaian word meaning “Go back, fetch, and return.” which offers the reminder that you must acknowledge the past to go forward.

Hear more about the importance of the days leading up to Juneteenth from Executive Vice President Ras Jomo Akono by watching the video above. Learn more about Juneteenth Buffalo by clicking here.