(WIVB) – Saturday is World Hypertension Day.

It’s a day to raise awareness about high blood pressure, which is the leading cause of heart attack and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 100 million adults in the U.S. are dealing with high blood pressure.

About 75 percent don’t have it under control.

To manage your blood pressure, doctors say you should maintain a healthy weight, eat healthy, take medications as prescribed, reduce salt, and quit smoking.

They also recommend getting at least 150 minutes of activity a week and cutting back on alcohol.