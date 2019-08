(WIVB) — If you enjoy lazy days, a new item may be for you.

The “Hi Bed” is described as a “second-generation smart bed.”

It’s designed with binge-watching in mind.

The bed comes with an HD projector, a 70-inch screen and a built-in sound system.

It can also monitor your movement, with the ability to adjust temperature according to your preference.

It retails for at least $13,000, and isn’t available yet, but it can be reserved.