(WIVB) — A new study found that computer systems that are victimized once are more likely to be hit again.

Boston-based security firm Cybereason found that 80 percent of organizations that paid the ransom demands were exposed to a second cyber attack.

This happened not only in the U.S., but also in the U.K., France, Germany and Singapore.

One hacker group has raked in about $90 million worth of cryptocoin over an eight-month period.