BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - After a Buffalo school board meeting broke out into shouting, several parent groups are demanding the school superintendent apologize for his behavior.

"We have to do better and we're not going to do better if people don't accept accountability and responsibility," said Samuel Radford III, who's a member of the N.Y. Equity Coalition. "It doesn't sound like that's happening and it's our responsibility as a community to make sure that people accept responsibility and we hold them accountable or our children suffer."