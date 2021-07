BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo remains on track for its deadliest year in a while, bail reform is front and center in discussions about violence. Some say the two are related but others argue violence is increasing across the entire country.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he doesn't want to speculate about whether people getting out on gun possession charges due to bail reform are the same ones committing violent crimes, but said one fact needs to be recognized.