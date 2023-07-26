BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Embassy in Dublin, Ireland is warning American visitors abroad to be mindful of their safety in a security alert issued Tuesday following a Buffalo man’s beating at the hands of Dublin teens.

The security alert reminds citizens to safeguard their valuables and avoid carrying large amounts of cash as well as to avoid walking alone and being mindful of their surroundings in unfamiliar places.

“With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media,” the alert reads, “the U.S. Embassy in Dublin reminds U.S. citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling.”

The alert comes days after Stephen Termini, a Buffalo native, was kicked and beaten by three local teenagers while on his “dream vacation” in Dublin. Termini remains in critical condition in a Dublin hospital with what his son Michael Rizzuto described as “life altering injuries.”

A GoFundMe benefitting Termini and his family has raised nearly $120,000 over five days as Michael Rizzuto and his brother Jesse are preparing to fly to be by Termini’s side Wednesday night.

“I can’t even imagine how he was feeling at the time,” Michael Rizzuto told News 4’s Tara Lynch on Tuesday. “I felt pretty helpless before, but now that the GoFundMe has reached higher than my expectations and we’ve made arrangements for passports and travel, I’m starting to feel a little less helpless.”

Jesse Rizzuto said Termini loved Ireland and always dreamed of retiring there, and that his family was shocked at the attack.

“He’s not the kind of person that kind of person to just jump into something,” Jesse Rizzuto said. “That’s why he went and felt comfortable that he would be okay. He was over there for a bit beforehand and he was absolutely fine. That’s why this kind of comes as a shock. You don’t really expect something like this to happen especially out of the million people over there.”

The U.S. Embassy shared the following list of best practices for Americans to take while travelling abroad:

Review personal security best practices.

Be aware of your environment.

Avoid walking alone, if possible, especially during hours of darkness.

Do not wear or display expensive jewelry or watches and avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Avoid placing passports, cash, cell phones, or other valuables in the outer pockets of backpacks or purses or on tables in public places.

Be cautious of your surroundings

Be vigilant. Pickpocketing, mugging, and “snatch and grab” theft of mobile phones, watches and jewelry can occur.

Look up locations before you travel to them.

Do not leave bags unattended in restaurants, pubs, hotel lobbies, and parked cars. Most reported thefts occur at crowded tourist sites, at airports, car rental agencies, on public buses, trams, and trains, and at the major railway stations.

Avoid leaving baggage alone in a car, including in a closed trunk.

Avoid staring at your phone while walking in public areas.

Limit earbud/headphone use when in public.

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption.

Keep a low profile.