U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan two days before Christmas

File- in this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo, Resolute Support (RS) forces remove a destroyed vehicle after a car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. An American service member was killed in action on Monday in Afghanistan the U.S. military said in a statement without providing more details. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The U.S. military says an American service member has been killed in action in Afghanistan.

The statement didn’t provide further details, identify the soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. However, the Taliban said they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed the American soldier.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that crash, a claim the U.S military dismissed as false.

Monday’s death brings the number of U.S. soldiers’deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.