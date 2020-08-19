Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

FILE – In this July 20, 2015, file photo, members of the Security Council vote at United Nations headquarters on the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers. The United States is planning a new diplomatic line of attack on Iran after a resounding defeat in the U.N. Security Council. Having lost its long-shot bid to indefinitely extend an international arms embargo on Iran last week, the Trump administration is poised to call for the re-imposition of all U.N. sanctions that had been eased under the 2015 nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew two years ago.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will demand Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, a move that follows America’s embarrassing defeat to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

The administration’s insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. It’s possible that the U.S. call will be ignored by other U.N. members — an outcome that could call into question the U.N. Security Council’s ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.

“It’s a snap back,” Trump said Wednesday.

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present the U.S. demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal. Other nations claim the U.S. has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.