Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Apple temporarily closes stores in China amid virus outbreak
Top Stories
Stoneman Douglas players take part in Super Bowl rehearsal
Democrats return to leadoff Iowa for final pitch to voters
Shooting victim found by officers near ramp to the 33
Genesee County’s biggest blood drive honors memory of 17-year-old Red Cross volunteer
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
World
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:13 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.
Trending Stories
Sabres fan planning protest against team
Niagara Falls police investigating after parents surround bus filled with children
Snow showers this evening taper Sunday, minor accumulation
Six people taken to hospital after crash involving police car in Amherst
Woman charged with prostitution found with 2-year-old, drugs in vehicle
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
‘Same old Bills’? Dion Dawkins says he and the Mafia shnow better
Don't Miss
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
‘Same old Bills’? Dion Dawkins says he and the Mafia shnow better
Marv Levy on the current state of the Bills and memories of the good old days
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo
Their home is posted on the web and strangers ask, where’s the insurance?
New York Utilities will pay you to save energy, save money, save the environment