World’s biggest bounce house coming to Buffalo

Image from The Big Bounce America website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The world’s biggest bounce house is coming to Buffalo.

Big Bounce America will be in the Queen City on weekends from August 9-18.

It is described as a “magical, candy-colored inflatable castle [with] 10,000 square feet of fun, games and laughter that can be enjoyed by all ages.”

The bounce house has various zones with different themes and activity-based entertainment.

In the middle of it, there is a stage with a DJ/MC hosting games and competitions.

Here are the times you can go check it out at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor (225 Fuhrmann Boulevard):

Friday – Aug. 9, 16 – 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday – Aug. 10, 17 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday – Aug. 11, 18 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost of visiting the Big Bounce America attraction is $10-$25.

Learn more about what you’ll find here.