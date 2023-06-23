CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There ‘s an event going on in Clarence the next two weekends that is sure be fun for the whole family — as “The World’s Largest Bounce House” is stopping through Western New York.

As Western New Yorkers drive down Transit Road this weekend and next, they might notice large inflatables — because, well, they’re hard to miss.

“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s bigger than most people think,” said Big Bounce America’s assistant tour manager Billy Jamison. “When most people get here and they see it up close and personal, they know, ‘Okay, this is the real deal.'”

Big Bounce America is blowing up large inflatables for the community to come and enjoy –including “The World’s Largest Bounce House.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jamison said. “Where else will you go and see the largest inflatables in the world? So this is very unique — like I said — once you get here and you actually see it in person, it will take your breath away.”

The company was started by a couple in Scotland who came up with the idea to create a bounce house in their backyard. That idea grew into creating a castle that is 16,500 square feet large and 32 feet tall.

“It doesn’t take too long to inflate, so about 6 to 7 minutes, depending on the inflatable,” Jamison said.

Now, the company travels the whole world — from Texas to Australia — bringing a chance to jump around and have fun to everyone.

Whether it’s running through the many obstacle courses — including a 100-foot-long obstacle course, sliding down one of the many slides, or just come to bounce and listen to music — there are many different activities for people of all ages to jump into.

Organizers say those who plan to go should make sure they have plans for their ones beforehand. Because of the size of the inflatable, it’s easy to get lost. They also suggest checking their website for time slots and prices. They also encourage everyone to be hydrated before they jump, as it’s quite a workout.

“We do have adult-only sessions,” Jamison added. “So if you don’t want to bring your kids, if you want to get a baby sitter and you just want to have fun with your adult friends, this is the perfect opportunity for a quick date night — spontaneous date night — before the Fourth of July.”

