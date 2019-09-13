Breaking News
Up to $2,500 being offered for information on fatal shooting of mother in Town of Tonawanda

World’s Largest Yard Sale takes over Hamburg Fairgrounds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) More than 200 vendors take over the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Friday and Saturday. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shared some of her thrifty finds, including vintage Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres apparel, jewelry, crafts and much more!

Those involved say with all the different items and all the ground that needs to be covered — you’re going to want to give yourself some time to shop around. Head here for more information.

  • FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 13TH 11AM-7PM
  • SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH 8:30AM-4PM
  • ADMISSION $4, KIDS FREE
  • PARKING FREE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss