World’s oldest living married couple celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

(CBS) – The world’s oldest couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary and have proven that true love can last a lifetime. 105-year-old Charlotte Henderson and her husband John, who’s 106, have been recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest living couple.

The couple officially marks their wedding anniversary on December 22, but the Longhorn Village Senior Living Community where they live in Austin, Texas, threw them a party a bit early to honor the upcoming milestone. Friends and family gathered and toasted the couple for their eight decades of love.

John and Charlotte met in 1934 at the University of Texas, right in the middle of the Great Depression. Charlotte was studying to become a teacher and John was playing as a guard for the Longhorn football team, CBS DFW reports. The couple’s wedding day came five years later, as the Second World War was starting.

John also holds the title of oldest living former University of Texas football player, and he still attends at least one football game each season.

What’s their secret to a successful marriage?

“Take every day in stride. Try to make tomorrow a better day than today,” John told KXAN-TV.