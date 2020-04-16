World’s top eaters ready to chow down for hunger relief

(AP) – Major League Eating is launching a bracket-style elimination tournament starting Friday that will air on MLE’s YouTube channel.

Among the eight contestants are Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, the top-ranked men’s and women’s eaters in the world. They’ll face off via video from their homes in four first-to-finish rounds.

In the qualifying round, contestants will need to consume two pounds of sliced bologna. The quarterfinals require one family pack of Oreo cookies and a half-gallon of milk, the semifinals involve 10 pounds of baked beans, and the finals will be 10 individual ramen noodle cups.

The winner earns $5,000.

MLE and event sponsor BetOnline will donate $10,000 to Feeding America, which has a COVID-19 response fund.