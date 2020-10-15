Writers Institute presents racial justice conversation with Macklemore

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Writers Institute will feature hip hop artist Macklemore in a conversation on social justice on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be streamed via YouTube for free.

“As an artist, I am committed to using my platform, resources and creativity to have an impact on racial and social justice issues.”

Macklemore

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, is a Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter who rose to fame in 2012. His videos have been viewed over 3 billion times.

Macklemore has a new song titled “White Privilege II” that explores ideas surrounding racial injustice. The Writers Institute at UAlbany posted a copy of the song’s lyrics, which address Black Lives Matter and white supremacy.

