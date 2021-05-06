WWII dog tag washes onshore at Fort Niagara, finds its way back to owner’s daughter

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A WWII dog tag found on the shore of Lake Ontario near Old Fort Niagara has found its way home.

Newfane resident Brooklynn Czelusta found the silver tag while beachcombing along the shore.

Last week, she posted a picture of it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew of the owner or his family.

“I heard many responses and filtered through all the dead ends until I got a private message from the dog tag owner’s daughter!” Czelusta wrote in an email. “She had told me he was stationed at Old Fort Niagara 80 years ago!”

The dog tag has been mailed back to the owner’s daughter.