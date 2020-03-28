Wyoming County Community Health System launches telehealth system

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wyoming County Community Health System has launched a telehealth system to allow healthcare providers to have virtual visits with patients.

The technology allows patients to stay home while getting care by using a phone, smartphone, iPad, or computer with a camera.

“Telemedicine is a new tool to extend the reach of our clinics, it allows primary care visits to be moved into your home,” Dr. Dale Deahn, Medical Director of our Family Medicine Clinics said. “Our patients now get to see their provider in a new way.”

To make a digital health appointment, call WCCHS’s primary care offices and make an appointment. A text message or email with a link to the appointment will be sent after the appointment is made.