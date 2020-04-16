Wyoming County man, 20, charged with manslaughter, DWI in fatal one-vehicle crash

1  of  2
(WIVB) – A Wyoming County man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a one-vehicle crash in which a passenger died.

Michael Conrad, 20, of Wethersfield, was charged with second degree vehicular manslaughter, second degree assault, driving while intoxicated, and multiple traffic violations.

Troopers responded to a call of a one-vehicle crash on Pleasant Valley Road in Wethersfield on Tuesday morning. An investigation showed that the vehicle, an unregistered Mazda, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the operator (Conrad) lost control and left the roadway, hitting several trees.

The passenger, 20-year-old Cori Shearing from Pike, New York, was found deceased at the scene.

Conrad was taken to ECMC for injuries and a blood kit was secured.

He was arrested when he was released and remanded to Wyoming County Jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond bail. He’s due back in court in May.

