NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, The National School Transportation Association brought awareness of what leaving diesel buses in the rear view mirror would look like — and what it will be like for schools in New York State to make the switch to electric transportation.

“Electrification of the school bus fleets is something that is approaching quickly and we’re taking the opportunity to make people familiar with all the technologies that are out there.” said Curt Macysyn, Exec. Director of the National School Transportation Association (NSTA).

Multiple manufacturers parked on Old Falls St. show new gadgets and safety features, while also informing the public about the environmental relief that electric buses will create.

“School buses already take cars off the road and they already reduce congestion.” President of NSTA, Carina Noble said, “But what’s really neat about it, is that we have an opportunity to be even cleaner by introducing electric buses by removing some of the diesel buses from the roads.”

Earlier this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a goal to have all school buses to be electric by 2035.

Manufacturers and businesses that attended the Electric School Bus Street Fair on Saturday want to encourage a smooth process of transition.

“We believe that making plans today and being in front of that is important.” Jason Raposa, Regional Manager of Highland Electric Fleets said. “This is not the wave of the future-it’s here today.”

Blue Bird, BYD Motors, Lion Electric, IC Bus and Micro Bird all came out to show their make of an electric bus.

Organizers say events like these will help smooth the transition, and will also help the public understand the reasons to switch to electric.

“One of the things of doing an event like this, is so people get more and more familiar with the technology.” said Macysyn, “We ask these questions. We get answers to these questions and we can move along together in unison.”

