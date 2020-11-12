Yellow Zone schools struggle to keep in-person instruction

TOWN OF TONAWANDA (WIVB) Schools in what is now Erie County’s Yellow Zone face a one-two punch this week; a spike in area Covid cases, and a new requirement to test 20% of the students and staff who come into the classrooms.

“We want to be able to address it in a positive way but there’s way too many unanswered questions about how to do it safely, accurately and appropriately,” said Peter Stuhlmiller, a Kenmore West school teacher who is also board member for the New York State United Teachers union.

He says administrators in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District are still deciding how or if they can meet the 20% testing requirement in the yellow zone.

The acting president of the union which represents KenTon school nurses says he was informed by the district Thursday afternoon that whatever Covid testing is arranged, the workload would not be placed on the school nurses.

“The Governor’s approach to combating Corona works,” said Stuhlmiller. “The only problem is, the devil’s in the details. The governor’s imposing an unfunded mandate on the counties and the school districts.”

The area’s largest Catholic elemetary school has been able to have students in class five days a week until now. Two recent Covid cases at St Amelia School in the Town of Tonawanda helped the decision to go all virtual for two weeks starting Monday.

“If and when we do end up becoming an Orange Zone, we would be closed anyway so we decided to take a step back at this time,” said principal Scott Kapperman. He adds that even a couple recent cases results in a domino effect when others have to quarantine and results sometimes take over 5 days.

“That’s a lot of unnecessary exposure,” said Kapperman. “I know they’re overwhelmed but the county really needs to step it up if they really want to get this under control. You can’t have positive asymptomatic individuals walking around for weeks before we know that they’re positive.”