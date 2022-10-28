BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara unveiled the t-shirt for the 127th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

This year’s t-shirt plays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years.

All registered trotters can pick up a t-shirt during packet pick up at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Independent Health Family YMCA in Amherst. The trot will begin at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Delaware and Tacoma Avenues. To register click here.