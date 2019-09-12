You can make wishes come true- the 25th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon is underway

The 25th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon is underway!

WIVB is partnering with 97 Rock to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses in WNY.

The Radiothon started at 6 a.m. Thursday and will run 28 straight hours until 10 a.m. Friday.

Donors who give $60 or more will receive a T-shirt, which can be picked up at the Eastern Hill Mall across from Duff’s, or can be shipped to donors.

Duff’s at the Eastern Hills Mall will host a happy hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday night, with 100 percent of sales of food and drinks in the bar area benefiting Make-A-Wish. The bar will be staffed by celebrity bartenders from WIVB and 97 Rock.

Donations have been pouring in all day, including a $5,000 donation from National Grid and a $30,000 donation from a call-in.

To donate, call (716)587-8500, stop into the Eastern Hills Mall across from Duff’s, or visit wishesrock.com.