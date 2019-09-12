Live Now
25th Anniversary of Make-A-Wish WNY Radiothon with 97 Rock

You can make wishes come true- the 25th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon is underway

News
Posted: / Updated:

The 25th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon is underway!

WIVB is partnering with 97 Rock to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses in WNY.

The Radiothon started at 6 a.m. Thursday and will run 28 straight hours until 10 a.m. Friday.

Donors who give $60 or more will receive a T-shirt, which can be picked up at the Eastern Hill Mall across from Duff’s, or can be shipped to donors.

Duff’s at the Eastern Hills Mall will host a happy hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday night, with 100 percent of sales of food and drinks in the bar area benefiting Make-A-Wish. The bar will be staffed by celebrity bartenders from WIVB and 97 Rock.

Donations have been pouring in all day, including a $5,000 donation from National Grid and a $30,000 donation from a call-in.

To donate, call (716)587-8500, stop into the Eastern Hills Mall across from Duff’s, or visit wishesrock.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss