You can now order your cardboard cutout for the Buffalo Sabres season at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres fans won’t be allowed in the stands at KeyBank Center for now- but they can still be there with a cardboard cutout!

The Sabres announced Monday on their Twitter page that fans can order their cardboard cutouts now.

Even though we can't have fans at the arena right now, you'll be with us in spirit…



And now in cutouts!



Order yours: https://t.co/eRkGII40K7

The cutouts will be located on the 200 and 300 levels of the area, depending on the order of purchase.

A season cutout retails for $60, and a player-autographed cutout is $150. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

