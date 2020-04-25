You can request an absentee ballot application for June 23 elections on Erie County Board of Elections website

(WIVB) – Erie County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner is applauding Gov. Cuomo’s executive order requiring that every eligible voter receive an absentee request form amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a clear responsibility on two fronts: protect public health and prevent disenfranchisement of any voter,” Zellner said. “The expansion of absentee options is the best way to serve both purposes.”

Changes to the absentee policy currently only apply to the June 23 elections, which will include state and federal primaries, the Democratic presidential primary, and the special election in the 27th Congressional District.

Absentee ballot request forms will be mailed per Friday’s executive order, but individuals may still submit a request online here.