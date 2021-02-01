‘You nailed it!’ Michelle Obama gives shoutout to kids who recreated inauguration outfits

(NEXSTAR) — Michelle Obama tweeted kudos Monday to a preschool-aged pair of imitators who dressed up in an impressive recreation of the Obamas’ inauguration outfits.

“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” Obama said.

The pint-sized pair, Ryleigh Madison, 3, and Zayden Lowe, 4, donned a replica of the attire worn by the former first lady and her hubby, former President Barack Obama. The kids’ Instagram photos have garnered more than 14,700 likes.

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2021

“It’s an honor to have Michelle Obama post their pictures because she is someone worthy of Ryleigh looking up to and we believe representation matters to children,” said Zoe Hampton, Ryleigh’s aunt.

Michelle Obama turned heads during President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 in a wine-colored monochrome outfit featuring an ensemble of wide-legged pants, coat and top designed by 36-year-old Black designer Sergio Hudson. She finished the look with a gold accent belt. Barack Obama wore a dark suit and overcoat.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It had been a while since Michelle Obama had been in the public eye, so when we saw her and her outfit we literally gasped,” said Hampton. “My mother, who had just done a Kamala Harris and Prince photoshoot for Ryleigh, thought this would be an amazing idea.”

Hampton said the pictures of Ryleigh and Zayden were snapped with an iPhone in front of a library.

“Ryleigh loves to dress up and take pictures, so this was fun for them both to do,” she said.

Meredith Koop, Michelle Obama’s stylist, shared design details of the former first lady’s inauguration look on Instagram.

“What I want to convey most, though, is that this particular outfit is about the woman wearing it more than anything. It is about her and what she means to you and to America,” Koop wrote. “She is powerful and she needs to move. She is stunning and she represents what is possible.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration evening dress was also designed by Hudson.