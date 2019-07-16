You now have to be 21 to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation raising the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21.

The bill take effect on November 13, 2019.

The governor’s office says the law will prevent cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people.

JUUL Labs CEO Kevin Burns released a statement this afternoon on the Governor’s decision: