You now have to be 21 to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation raising the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21.
The bill take effect on November 13, 2019.
The governor’s office says the law will prevent cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people.
JUUL Labs CEO Kevin Burns released a statement this afternoon on the Governor’s decision:
We commend Governor Cuomo for signing legislation to raise the purchasing age for all tobacco products, including vapor products, to 21 in New York state.Kevin Burns, CEO at JUUL Labs
We cannot fulfill our goal to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes, the number one cause of preventable death in this country, if youth-use continues unabated. Tobacco 21 laws fight one of the largest contributors to this problem – sharing by legal-age peers – and they have been shown to dramatically reduce youth-use rates. That is why we are committed to working with lawmakers to enact these effective policies and hope more jurisdictions follow in New York’s example.“