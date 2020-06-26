Young bald eagle escapes after being trapped under boat on Keuka Lake

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — I arrived on the South Edge of Keuka Lake early Thursday morning and saw something I never had before.

An eagle was trapped underneath a pontoon boat. It was a fledgling and its wing was caught and it had a tight time breaking free.

Finally, the bird was successful. This bald eagle is just learning how to fly. In other words, it could barely get off the ground — or in this case, the water.

I called the DEC and they sent a technician from Bath, and the eagle is fine.

It needed its feathers to dry before trying to take flight again.

So beautiful, so amazing to see, and another reminder how successful the eagle restoration program has been in New York state.