Young Male Climbs ‘UTICA’ Sign

Utica Police & Fire On Scene

Utica Police and Fire Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ‘UTICA’ sign in North Utica where a young male has climbed to the top of the tower. The four sided tower is off the bike path, adjacent to the Erie/Barge Canal. Fire officials said that it is an active situation. The person is reported to be sitting on top of the sign.

Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley says the individual on top is the “same kid that did it last week.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.