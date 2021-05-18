Young mother fatally shot at Brooklyn vigil for friend killed less than 24 hours earlier

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A mother of two young children from Queens was gunned down in Brooklyn late Monday night while mourning the death of a friend who was also killed in a shooting.

The family of Shalimar Birkett, 32, was left distraught on Tuesday after a drive-by shooter opened fire on a crowd of mourners near the corner of Park Place and Howard Avenue in Brownsville around 11 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Birkett was attending a candlelight vigil for a friend — 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, of Brooklyn — when a bullet struck her in the head. She was found lying in the street when police arrived on the scene, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Community advocate Tony Herbert and other neighborhood leaders on Tuesday expressed fresh outrage and concern over the continued gun violence.

“If you know who pulled the trigger, let’s get that person in jail now. Let’s have that person arrested,” Herbert said.

Police said Bobbsemple was a victim of gang violence — shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday after stepping on a gang member’s foot during a house party. Sources told PIX11 News that police believe members of the same gang shot up the vigil where Birkett was killed, but she wasn’t the intended target.

The shootings are part of a disturbing trend involving gang and gun violence in New York City.

According to police, there were 505 shootings between Jan. 1 and the second week of May — a record number over the last decade.

Now, the Brownsville community stands together in search of solutions.

“We need to put in place an anti-gun unit. This unit should be a plain-clothes unit; well-trained; conflict resolution; real skills that focus on gun violence and gang violence,” Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams said Tuesday.

In the meantime, police continued to search for suspects in both shootings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).