Young mother’s final posts gave no clue before murder

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) On Monday morning, the day before she was killed, Danielle Cretacci posted “Good morning Facebook and family. Have a productive and blessed day.”

By noon she started an online fundraiser asking people to donate to the American Cancer Society instead of giving her birthday presents next month. Then just before 11 p.m. on Monday, only a few hours before she was murdered, her last post reads, “My baby girls had a blast at the beach today ….Mommy loves you both with all my heart”

“I never thought anything bad would happen to that girl. She was going places in life,” said Jeanette Taskarella, a friend who says she couldn’t believe the news that Cretacci and her two daughters ages 8 and 11were all shot inside the home on Ebling Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda, where they’ve been staying for the past several months.

It’s the home of John Guercio, co-owner of Guercio and sons distributor on Buffalo’s West side. His lawyer wants to make it clear that she was a former employee of the company and John allowed the woman and her children to live there after she had difficulty finding housing.

“He was a friend of Danielle and that is all,” according attorney Rob Singer, who also notes that John helps prepare the morning shipments and left for work as usual at 1:15 am. “My belief is that John is no longer considered a suspect and that Tonawanda Police have moved forward with investigating other suspects/persons of interest.”

On Thursday, there was a curbside memorial outside the apartment where she used to live last year on Herkimer Street on Buffalo’s West side.

Town of Tonawanda Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (716) 879-6606.