Young passenger falls to death on cruise ship returning to Miami

The tragic incident occurred on Dec. 22 while the MSC Seashore (seen here in September) was returning to Miami. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A young man aboard an MSC Cruises voyage fell to his death last week, the company has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 aboard the MSC Seashore. At the time, the ship was returning to Miami after a voyage to the Caribbean.

“A young man travelling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have died of suicide Wednesday evening. Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team assisted the young man’s family on board,” reads a statement issued by MSC Cruises.

Passengers and crew aboard the MSC Seashore were alerted to the incident via an intercom system that sounded throughout the ship, according to social media users who claimed to be among the passengers. In videos posted to TikTok and YouTube, users said they initially heard announcements of a “man overboard” before being told to remain in their cabins.

Out of respect for the deceased person’s family, the cruise line did not disclose additional details.

“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken,” the cruise line wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

A representative for the Miami-Dade Police Department has said that no foul play is suspected in the passenger’s death, according to Today. An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.