Young woman, who’s spent life fighting for others, now fights for own life after crash: ‘Chelsea is such a special person’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young woman continues to fight for her life a week after she was hit in a crash involving a Buffalo Police officer.

On Wednesday April 15, around 12:30 p.m., a Buffalo Police captain said a BPD officer was headed to a call of a reported person with a knife. At Main Street and Benwood Avenue, the 3-year-veteran of the force collided with another car and two pedestrians. One of those pedestrians, a 29-year-old woman, was sent to ECMC in critical condition. That woman’s name is Chelsea Ellis, and her family said she was walking home, on the sidewalk, when she was suddenly hit.

They’re now asking for your prayers.

“She had her whole life ahead of her… and I still think she does, but it’s going to be a long road to recovery,” Patrick Ellis said, Chelsea’s father. “But if anyone can do it, our precious Chelsea can do it.”

Chelsea Ellis is a fighter. But for most of her life, she’s fought for others.

“I think one of Chelsea’s greatest hobbies is talking to people,” Kate Balon said, one of Chelsea’s best friends.

Balon and Ellis met at Houghton College about 12 years ago.

“I was this quiet, 18-year-old person, who was super concerned about what others thought about me,” she said.

Chelsea, who’s outgoing and happy-go-lucky, immediately taught Kate how to be the best version of herself.

“She’s kind and genuine and asks raw questions,” she said. “She just has the ability to make really, really deep relationships with people. I think a lot of people would consider Chelsea a really close friend.

Chelsea grew up in the Southtowns and graduated from Orchard Park High School. After college, she moved to Buffalo’s West Side. She loves Buffalo. She loves the food and archetecture, but she especailly loves the people.

“Much of what she did in her life was in consideration of immigrants in the city of Buffalo, particularly refugees in the resettlement community,” her brother said, Brandon Ellis. “She had love for all of them.”

Chelsea has traveled to 11 countries doing missionary work. She teaches English as a second language and she recently got her real estate license. But she didn’t get the license for extra income, she did so to help find homes for more refugees in Buffalo.

Chelsea is a helper, but now she needs your help. A sign now sits at the intersection where her life was forever changed. It reads: ‘Chelsea’s Alive! Please pray for her.’

‘We want to implore you, all of Western, Central New York, in fact the whole work, to restore Chelsea,” her mother said, Cindy Marino.

Everyone who knows Chelsea says they’re a better person because of her.

“Chelsea is such a special person,” Brandon said.

Her family is now hoping for a miracle so the 29-year-old can continue her work on this Earth helping others around her.

A captain with Buffalo Police tells News 4 that there is no update on the crash investigation.

We will continue to update you on Chelsea’s condition. In the meantime, her family asks for your prayers.