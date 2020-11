ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As of this afternoon, all 314 polling sites in Erie County are up and running.

Erie County Election Commissioner Ralph Mohr says they’re expecting a historic turnout.

“This presidential election seems to have garnered the enthusiasm of the voters and captured the enthusiasm of voters like no other election we’ve in a number of years,” Mohr said.

Mohr also says about 40% of registered voters in Erie County voted early, which is the second-highest in the state.