Being prepared: Feds create election command center

(WIVB)–Federal and local officials are working together this Election Day.

The US Attorney’s Office created an election command center.

US Attorney James Kennedy says he’s preparing for whatever could happen after the election.

“Certainly it is 2020, as I said we’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. We saw a lot of civil unrest through this year and we’re prepared, even after the election, should that arise we will deal with that as we have throughout 2020,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says his office is also working to prevent fraud at the polls, the destruction of ballots, and the buying and selling of votes.